JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price objective on the stock.

TPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($20.13) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($26.91) to GBX 2,020 ($26.32) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,899.15 ($24.75).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

TPK stock opened at GBX 1,260.50 ($16.43) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,335.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,475.27. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 1,211 ($15.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,839.60 ($23.97). The firm has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a GBX 26 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,426 ($18.58) per share, with a total value of £30,273.98 ($39,450.07). Also, insider Alan Williams sold 18,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($16.73), for a total transaction of £238,425.96 ($310,693.20). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,145 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,870.

About Travis Perkins (Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.