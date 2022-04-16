Kalos Management Inc. Acquires 126 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Allstate by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Allstate by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 930,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,476,000 after buying an additional 58,363 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Allstate by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,063,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $141.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.41. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.