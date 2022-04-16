Kalos Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Kalos Management Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

MAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

In other Main Street Capital news, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $2,123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $2,122,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,425. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

MAIN opened at $41.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 114.43% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.86%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

