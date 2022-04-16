Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $803.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $865.00 to $803.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $889.71.

NYSE:BLK opened at $688.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $739.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $838.94. The stock has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 40.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,230,851,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in BlackRock by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,019,000 after purchasing an additional 396,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $918,000,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

