Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Holdings Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Kilroy Realty worth $7,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at $18,038,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 9.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 243,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after buying an additional 20,819 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.5% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 681,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,114,000 after buying an additional 35,442 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.59. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $60.37 and a 52 week high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

