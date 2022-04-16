Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a C$7.65 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a C$11.50 price objective for the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.28.

K stock opened at C$7.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.31. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of C$10.05 billion and a PE ratio of 36.21.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.6115542 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.07%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$196,194.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,700,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,635,354.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,003 shares of company stock worth $372,110.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

