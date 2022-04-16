KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Short Interest Update

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the March 15th total of 5,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KINS Technology Group by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,339,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 737,307 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in KINS Technology Group by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,002,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after buying an additional 352,479 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in KINS Technology Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 379,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 24,740 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,601,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINZ remained flat at $$10.07 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 638,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,973. KINS Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

