Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kore Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) will report $62.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kore Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.40 million and the highest is $63.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kore Group will report full year sales of $261.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $260.40 million to $262.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $291.67 million, with estimates ranging from $282.89 million to $308.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kore Group.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kore Group from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Kore Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

NYSE KORE traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.41. 107,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,237. Kore Group has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kore Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kore Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Kore Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Kore Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Kore Group during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

