Labrador Iron Mines (OTCMKTS:LBRMF) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LBRMF – Get Rating) were down 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 39,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Labrador Iron Mines from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Labrador Iron Mines alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, a mineral resource company, engages in the business of exploration, development, and mining of iron ore projects in Canada. Its principal projects are the Schefferville and the Houston, which consisting of the Houston and Malcolm properties, and the Elizabeth Taconite property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.