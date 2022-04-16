LABS Group Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00046327 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.31 or 0.07586088 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,461.18 or 1.00199544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00052682 BTC.

LABS Group Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

