Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 6,276 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3,648.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1,056.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 865,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,818,000 after buying an additional 790,857 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,385,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,516,000 after buying an additional 740,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,333,000 after buying an additional 643,723 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 735,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after buying an additional 453,877 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,376,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,924,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,510. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $64.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

