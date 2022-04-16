Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.85. 3,014,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,042,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average is $79.98.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 124.32%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66 (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

