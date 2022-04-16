LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DYLD – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.04. Approximately 19,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 17,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39.

Get LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 466.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 69,443 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeaderShares Dynamic Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.