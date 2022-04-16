Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,389,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 982,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,018,000 after acquiring an additional 332,224 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,310,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,179,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3,028.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 186,414 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Shares of LEG opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Leggett & Platt (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.