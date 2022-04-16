LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Barclays

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $154.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LHC Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens downgraded shares of LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.20.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $167.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.66. LHC Group has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $223.63.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. LHC Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $718,452,000 after acquiring an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in LHC Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $514,825,000 after acquiring an additional 85,022 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,303,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,922,000 after acquiring an additional 219,148 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in LHC Group by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 971,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,298,000 after acquiring an additional 304,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,960,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

