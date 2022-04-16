Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives $75.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $64.92. 888,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,571. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $56.41 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average of $69.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

