Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives $361.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $361.53.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $318.52. 1,785,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,984. The firm has a market cap of $163.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $267.51 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

