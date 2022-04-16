Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CEO Michael Rapino Sells 78,000 Shares

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.49, for a total value of $8,774,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,138,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,052,114.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Rapino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $8,562,840.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $8,482,500.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $9,041,760.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total value of $9,208,680.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $9,023,040.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $9,059,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $8,681,400.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $8,741,460.00.

NYSE:LYV opened at $111.31 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $127.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.67.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547,743 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,008,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,447,000 after buying an additional 1,785,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,436,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,813,000 after buying an additional 121,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,153,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after buying an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

