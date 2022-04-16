Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) to post $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

LOGI traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $69.31. 595,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,681. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.88. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $140.17.

In other news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

