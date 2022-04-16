Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 96,754 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 557.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,754 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $38,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 44.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,748,000 after acquiring an additional 83,267 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,879,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,317.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,844,000 after buying an additional 1,904,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW traded down $15.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,470,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,319. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.11. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. William Blair upgraded Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.34.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

