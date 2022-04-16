Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,442 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $35,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.90. 4,825,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,762,066. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.42 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.89 and its 200 day moving average is $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $237.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.31.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.