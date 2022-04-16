Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 237,797 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 129.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,577,000 after buying an additional 3,546,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 20.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,867,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,248,000 after purchasing an additional 654,338 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 65.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,057 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 37.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,278,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,933,000 after purchasing an additional 616,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 647.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,157,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.18. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $29.71.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,378,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.65 per share, with a total value of $25,707,775.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,455,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,071,234 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.