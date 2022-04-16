Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,570 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $32,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after purchasing an additional 999,881 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,284.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 920,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,692,000 after purchasing an additional 881,698 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 481.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after purchasing an additional 866,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,528,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,710,000 after purchasing an additional 803,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.86. 5,319,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,629. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.47.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

