Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $50.10 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $50,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,471.75.

Shares of MTD stock traded down $24.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,318.36. The company had a trading volume of 135,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,950. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,225.56 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,387.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,467.35. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.