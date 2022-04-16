Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $63.17 Million Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,516 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Bath & Body Works worth $63,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,982,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,434,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,101,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBWI traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $52.19. 4,172,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,045. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.48. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

BBWI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

