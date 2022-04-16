Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,531 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Lululemon Athletica worth $56,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 51.1% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.78. 1,505,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,900,581. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.48. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.44.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

