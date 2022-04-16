Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,862 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Fair Isaac worth $36,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FICO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.71.

Shares of FICO stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $413.72. 145,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,833. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $433.03. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The company had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total transaction of $220,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,921 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.