Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 224,085 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,084,087 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,085 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $67,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,339 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Regions Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,659,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,006,000 after purchasing an additional 805,591 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,070,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,225,000 after purchasing an additional 592,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,810,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

NYSE RF traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $20.73. 7,050,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,710,166. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

