Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 305,608 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,061,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,608 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $47,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Bank of America by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BAC stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.57. The company had a trading volume of 79,032,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,946,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $303.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

