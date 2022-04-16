Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,044 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $37,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after buying an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,772,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 90,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,346,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE stock traded up $9.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $436.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,829. The stock has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.55. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $320.50 and a 52-week high of $439.41.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

