Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of SYNNEX worth $11,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SYNNEX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 80,957 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. Cross Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $117,073.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $82,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,798 shares of company stock worth $592,914 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.78. 331,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.06. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

