Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 101,751 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,751 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $53,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,128,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,023,000 after buying an additional 1,283,356 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,306,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,356,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,542,000 after buying an additional 599,507 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $4.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,494,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,027. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of -0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.53. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CICC Research started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citic Securities started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $12,841,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,983 shares of company stock valued at $22,050,089. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

