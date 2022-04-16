Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 149,624 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 149,624 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
MDT traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,660,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.01. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.
Several research firms have commented on MDT. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.
In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
