Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 930 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 284,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.38.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.65. The stock had a trading volume of 998,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,767. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.76 and a twelve month high of $105.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

