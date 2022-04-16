Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $10.71 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 89,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $10,713,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.89. 1,030,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $102.39 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Northern Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.