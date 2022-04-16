LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on LTC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.93.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 84.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127,927 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $2,429,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $752,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

