MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised MacroGenics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.73.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $14.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 260.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 115.2% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 54,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 269.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 35,073 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

