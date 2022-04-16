MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $450,263,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1,491.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,954,000 after purchasing an additional 369,685 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $59,651,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,591,000 after buying an additional 86,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $32,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $460.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $402.00 to $367.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $378.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $265.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.30 and a 12 month high of $545.77.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

