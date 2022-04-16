Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Masimo were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Masimo during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total transaction of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $134.87 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $133.94 and a twelve month high of $305.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

