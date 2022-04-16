Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Masimo were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Masimo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $134.87 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $133.94 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.70.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

