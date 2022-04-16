Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,702 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,729 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.83. 16,915,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,840,486. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.