Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $852,000 Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 469.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 88,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $110.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,979. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.18 and a twelve month high of $110.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.