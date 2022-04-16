Mattern Capital Management LLC Invests $272,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.91. The stock had a trading volume of 443,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,937. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.62 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

