MediShares Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23,676.00 (MDS)

MediShares (MDS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One MediShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. MediShares has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $23,676.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MediShares has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

MediShares Profile

MDS is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

