Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,005 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after acquiring an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

MDT stock opened at $109.02 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.01.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

