Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL.U) Trading 1.5% Higher

Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL.U – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40. 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.