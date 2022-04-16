Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $8.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.59 billion and the highest is $8.72 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $7.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $33.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.71 billion to $34.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $39.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.59 billion to $41.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.32.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,543,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,513,452. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

