Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MIME. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Mimecast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut shares of Mimecast from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.52 and a 200 day moving average of $77.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.44. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,685,000 after buying an additional 2,222,590 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $114,183,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mimecast by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,667,000 after buying an additional 744,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $44,235,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Mimecast by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 889,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,548,000 after buying an additional 447,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

