Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys New Shares in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,561,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $717,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accretion Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,639,000.

Shares of ENERU stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253. Accretion Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Accretion Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify and acquire a business involved in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

