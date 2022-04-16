Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $481,000 in OmniLit Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OLITU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OLITU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OmniLit Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $4,985,000.

OLITU remained flat at $$10.07 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05. OmniLit Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

